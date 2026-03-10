Knaphill Lower School book week has once again shown why the school is a place where imagination thrives and childhood is celebrated.
From the very first moment, the building buzzed with excitement as pupils stepped into a week crafted to ignite curiosity and nurture a love of reading.
Midweek, the adventure deepened with a fully immersive Explorers’ Day. Pupils ventured into the woodland enclave for a treasure hunt filled with hidden animal characters, clues, and surprises.
The Wild Wild Wood became a 4D story experience, bringing the world of books vividly to life. One pupil summed it up perfectly: “It felt like we were inside a real forest, in a real story, not just reading one!”
A highlight for many was an inspiring workshop with Paul Geraghty, the extraordinary illustrator known for his expressive animal artwork.
Children watched in awe as he brought creatures to life on the page, leaving them brimming with artistic confidence.
On Thursday, everyone enjoyed cosy bedtime reading, where children returned to school in pyjamas, snuggled up with their favourite stories, and enjoyed chocolate milk and cookies.
The atmosphere was magical, full of warmth, comfort, and an unmistakable feeling of belonging.
To finish the week with a flourish, school staff took to the stage for a joyful performance of Giraffes Can’t Dance.
The children were enthralled; cheering, giggling, and completely captivated as their teachers brought the beloved story to life with heart, humour, and a whole lot of dancing.
A Year 1 pupil said: “I didn’t want it to end, Gerald was the best surprise ever!”
The result? A week overflowing with imagination. The pupils didn’t just read stories, they lived them.
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