A local mental health charity is inviting residents to unwind and get creative this spring with a four-week birdhouse painting course designed to boost wellbeing and bring the community together.
GIVE, a registered mental health and wellbeing charity, is behind the initiative, which will be led by experienced artist and tutor Sunita Khedekar. The course offers participants the chance to paint and decorate their own wooden birdhouse in a relaxed and supportive environment, with no prior experience required.
Each two-hour session begins with a short meditation, setting the tone for what organisers describe as a “calming and mindful artistic experience”. Participants are encouraged to experiment with bright colours and patterns while enjoying the therapeutic benefits of creativity.
A spokesperson for GIVE said: “Creative activities such as painting are known to reduce stress, enhance focus, and elevate mood. This workshop is about giving people the space to relax, express themselves, and connect with others.”
The charity grew out of the Knaphill, St John’s and Brookwood Volunteers Support Group, formed during the COVID-19 pandemic to support vulnerable residents.
Founder Sonal Sher said: “When the pandemic began, we saw just how important community support and connection really is. What started as an emergency response has evolved into ongoing work to support people’s mental health and wellbeing.”
She added: “Workshops like this are a natural extension of what we set out to do—help people feel less isolated and more connected.”
The original volunteer group provided vital services during lockdown, including delivering groceries and prescriptions, running a befriending helpline, and donating art kits to families.
Organisers say the birdhouse painting course continues that legacy, offering a creative outlet while fostering a sense of community and connection.
To take part, head to: https://www.givesurrey.org/art-project-may-2026
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