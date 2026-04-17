The Mayor of Woking, Councillor Amanda Boote, marked the completion of Barchester Healthcare’s new luxury care home in Woking, Weystone Manor, in front of invited guests from the community.
Barchester’s CEO, Dr Pete Calveley, and general manager, Abdul Rifai, hosted the event and invited guests to view the stunning new 62-bed care home, along with its beautiful landscaped gardens.
The home has been designed with residents’ comfort in mind and the team at Weystone Manor will offer residential support, respite stays and dementia care, all delivered by a dedicated team of trained professionals.
Mr Rifai said: “We are delighted our home is now completed, our residents are at the heart of everything we do at Weystone Manor, and we look forward to welcoming them and their families, and becoming an active part of the local community.
“We take pride in really getting to know each of our residents to provide tailored care and support, ensuring dignity and choice in every aspect of daily life.”
Cllr Boote added: “I was delighted to be invited to unveil a plaque and formally cut the ribbon to mark the completion of the new Weystone Manor care home. It was a true honour to visit this wonderful new facility, which represents not just bricks and mortar, but a commitment to dignity, compassion, and community for our older residents.
“Weystone Manor will be a place where people are cared for with warmth, respect, and professionalism, and I am proud to see such an important investment in the wellbeing of our town.
“On behalf of myself and the borough, I wish Abdul Rifai, the staff and residents every happiness and success as this new chapter begins.”
If you are considering care for yourself or a loved one, call the expert team at Weystone Manor on 01483 359510 to book an appointment.
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