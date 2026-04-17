The Goldsworth Park Community Association (GPCA) is looking for trustees to help administer the charity, which aims to improve residents’ quality of life.
GPCA trustee Bob Cowell said: “We are champions of Goldsworth Park’s community in many ways. We represent residents’ interests by working with local authorities, police, voluntary groups and any other organisation whose actions may impact Goldsworth Park and its residents.
“We provide forums for residents to exchange information and experience at our public meetings, through our social media page and through Goldsworth News, our quarterly community magazine, delivered free to about 5.000 homes and local businesses.
“We also foster pride that we live in Goldsworth Park with its beautiful green and open spaces, and encourage a sense of belonging in our neighbourhood; organising litter picks and social events, and coordinating campaigns of public interest.”
The GPCA also supports the Natural Goldsworth Park project, which has greatly improved the local environment and helps provide safe habitats for the rich and varied Goldsworth Park wildlife.
Bob stressed that a trustee’s job isn’t onerous: “We’re a friendly team, meeting three or four times a year and also holding two public meetings that anyone can attend. The GPCA is a Charitable Incorporated Organisation (CIO) and becoming a trustee is a simple process.
“If you are interested in contributing to the community and would like details please contact me by email at [email protected].”
Goldsworth Park is defined as the area bounded by Robin Hood Road, St. John’s Road, Goldsworth Road, Bridge Barn Lane, Well Lane, Bullbeggars Lane, Horsell Birch and Littlewick Road; all residents of this area can register as a GPCA member, which is free of charge.
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