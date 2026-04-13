As part of Squire’s Garden Centres’ 90th anniversary celebrations, chairman Sarah Squire will host one of the nation’s best-loved gardening experts, Adam Frost, for a day of inspiring horticultural talks and practical demonstrations at the Woking and Badshot Lea centres.
The free event will be on Sunday, 26 April, beginning at 10am at Squire’s Badshot Lea, Badshot Lea Road, Farnham (GU9 9JX) before moving on to a 2pm date at Squire’s Woking, Littlewick Road (GU21 4XR).
Adam, an award-winning garden designer and presenter of BBC Gardeners’ World, will be sharing his expertise on “Creating the Perfect Pots and Borders”, offering practical advice and step-by-step demonstrations to help gardeners refresh their outdoor spaces this spring.
Visitors can expect expert guidance on plant selection, combining colours and textures for impact, and simple techniques to ensure containers and borders thrive throughout the season.
Each session will conclude with a Q&A, giving guests the opportunity to seek personalised gardening advice, followed by a book signing.
Both spring gardening talks and demonstrations are free to attend, with no booking required. Each session lasts approximately one hour.
Adam said: "I’m really looking forward to visiting Squire’s Woking and Badshot Lea. Creating beautiful pots and borders is one of the most rewarding aspects of gardening, and I hope to share ideas that visitors can easily recreate at home, whatever the size of their space."
Sarah added: "We are thrilled to welcome Adam Frost to both our centres as part of our 90th anniversary celebrations. Adam’s passion, creativity and practical approach make him a wonderful inspiration for gardeners of all abilities.
“These events are a fantastic opportunity for visitors to gain expert advice and enjoy a memorable day out at Squire’s."
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