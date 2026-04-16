The Green’s Paul Hoekstra said that more of the debt needed to be written off as the remaining amount meant important policies could not be pursued. For his party these policies were improving public transport, social care and SEND provision and protecting the greenbelt. However, he said that there was “a massive roadblock to those who want to stop building on the greenbelt as the government is able to push for housing on it. We need to engage and fight for the best possible result.”