History will be made at Lightbox Woking next week as an inspirational artist will unveil her debut solo exhibition.
The future looks bright for Amy Mears as her ‘Colour My World’ exhibition will be unveiled at the town centre venue next Wednesday, April 22.
Amy is an artist with physical and neurological disabilities who draws inspiration from nature, travels and experiences. She captures moments and re-imagines them through bold colours and thoughtful compositions.
The Artventure Trust is behind Amy’s first solo exhibition, billed as a “vibrant collection of paintings and photographic work” which highlights the artist’s “curiosity, wit and unmistakable creative voice.”
The debut exhibition will take place in the venue’s Ground Floor Gallery until May 3, free entry.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.