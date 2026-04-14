Local schools and young creatives are invited by The Square Shopping Centre in Camberley to take part in an exciting competition to design the official logo for its brand-new Community Corner.
Community Corner will bring people together through events, activities and local groups and now the centre is asking the next generation to help shape its identity from the very beginning.
The competition challenges pupils to create a bright and imaginative logo that reflects community, creativity and togetherness, featuring the wording “Community Corner at The Square”.
The winning design will be brought to life across the centre, appearing on signage as well as marketing materials including social media.
Entries can be submitted individually or via schools, whether as part of a class project or group entry, making it a fantastic opportunity for pupils to get creative while contributing to a meaningful local initiative.
To enter, participants are invited to complete the official template form (available to download on The Square’s website) and create their design using felt tips, colouring pencils or similar materials. Entries can then be submitted via the Customer Service Desk at The Square Shopping Centre.
The winning pupil will receive a prize bundle, while their school will benefit from a £1,000 contribution towards its art department, supporting creativity long beyond the competition.
The closing date for the competition is Friday, 5 June, 5pm, with the winner announced by Friday, 12 June.
Gavin Vidler, centre manager at Camberley Shopping Centre, said: “We’re incredibly proud to be launching our new Community Corner and even more excited to involve local schools in bringing it to life.
“This competition is a wonderful opportunity for young people to showcase their creativity while helping shape a space that will be at the heart of our community. We can’t wait to see the fantastic designs.”
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