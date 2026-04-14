Nursery staff from Woking will be prominent at a demanding fundraising event on Saturday (18 April).
A group from across Surrey and Berkshire are preparing to take on the Windsor Ultra Challenge 10k to raise funds for the Bright Horizons Foundation for Children.
Bright Horizons Woking, at Sandringham Court, Guildford Road, provides an inspiring nursery and pre-school for children aged 3 months to 5 years. It prides itself on an outdoor space safe for youngsters to explore.
In total, 17 members of the team from Bright Horizons’ South division, including staff from Bright Horizons Woking, Bracknell, Sonning Lane, Hinchley Wood and Haslemere will be running, jogging or walking a course set against the historic backdrop of Windsor.
Highlights along the route including views of Windsor Castle, the Thames Path and the town’s surrounding countryside.
The fundraising effort has been organised by Louise Burness, nursery manager at Bright Horizons Bracknell, who is taking part for the second year running.
Last year, the participating group raised more than £2,000 for the Bright Horizons Foundation for Children – a target they are hoping to exceed this year.
Each participant has committed to an individual fundraising target of £50, with donations going towards the Foundation’s Bright Spaces programme.
The Bright Horizons Foundation for Children, established in 2005, supports vulnerable children and families experiencing trauma, including domestic violence, abuse, homelessness, parental imprisonment and ill health.
Through its Bright Spaces programme, the foundation creates safe, nurturing environments where children can play, recover and build positive relationships.
Funds raised will help support the refurbishment of a Bright Space at HMP Bronzefield, a women’s prison where Louise and a small group of colleagues regularly volunteer.
The space is used by children when visiting their mothers and is being redeveloped to create a more welcoming and nurturing environment, including the creation of a new parent room.
The Windsor Ultra Challenge forms part of a wider fundraising effort across the nursery group’s south division, which is aiming to raise £12,035 for the Bright Horizons Foundation for Children this year.
The team are encouraging friends, family and local communities to support their fundraising and help make a difference to children and families facing trauma and adversity.
Louise said: “Taking part in the challenge last year was such a positive experience. Beyond the money raised, it’s also about bringing people together, supporting wellbeing and spending time with colleagues.
“The team and I are really excited to be involved again this year, and knowing that the money we raise is going directly towards improving a Bright Space at Bronzefield, somewhere we’re personally connected to, makes it even more meaningful for us.”
To find out more about the Bright Horizons Foundation for Children, visit: https://brightspaces.org.uk/
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