He said: “Many first-time parents feel unprepared for the enormity of welcoming a new baby, and I can certainly empathise with that sense of responsibility and the unknown. With no universal guide—and in some cases limited support from family or friends—it can be difficult to ensure that all the essentials are in place. While every parent wants to give their child the best possible start in life, not all families have the financial means to do so. Providing baby bundles for new parents would help ensure access to essential items, supporting the health and development of babies during those crucial early days, weeks, and months.”