Mr Bowden, who grew up in the area, visited a Barnardo’s family centre in Sythwood where he met new parents and heard about the support they receive.
His visit comes as new research commissioned by the charity found six in 10 parents in the South East wish they had more essential items to care for their baby when it was born, while 49 percent said they struggled to afford basics in the first six months.
Half of parents said financial pressures had affected their child’s development, including speech, socialising and physical play, and 58 percent said their child had missed out on learning or play opportunities due to cost.
The survey of 2,000 UK parents with children aged under-five — including 276 in the South East — also found 47 percent believe their child is starting school at a disadvantage due to financial pressures, while 55 percent said they had avoided buying toys, books or educational resources in the past 12 months because of cost.
Mr Bowden is backing Barnardo’s call for the Government to introduce universal baby bundles — packages containing essential items such as clothes, thermometers, changing mats and books — to give all children the best start in life.
He said: “Many first-time parents feel unprepared for the enormity of welcoming a new baby, and I can certainly empathise with that sense of responsibility and the unknown. With no universal guide—and in some cases limited support from family or friends—it can be difficult to ensure that all the essentials are in place. While every parent wants to give their child the best possible start in life, not all families have the financial means to do so. Providing baby bundles for new parents would help ensure access to essential items, supporting the health and development of babies during those crucial early days, weeks, and months.”
During the visit, Mr Bowden met Ellie, 26, a mother-of-three who has been supported by the centre. She and her six-year-old daughter have muscular dystrophy.
She said: “I got a baby bundle when my first child was born. He was born prematurely and was in a neonatal intensive care unit for around six weeks. I got the bundle when he was coming out of hospital. It had a lot in there—like mini tubs of Sudocrem, nappies, wipes and vouchers. It was really handy, especially with the mental side of having a premature baby. When I had my other two, there wasn’t any support with bundles. I think baby bundles can mean a great deal to new parents who are struggling.
“It’s getting to the point with my disability that my husband was actually debating leaving work. It feels like we have to choose between being in pain and stress every day, or having no money at all. It was a lot easier when I had my first child, before the cost of living went up.”
Juliea Morris, manager of the Woking family centre, said the cost of living crisis had left many parents struggling to afford basic items.
Ms Morris said: “I’ve worked with children and families for nearly 30 years, and in all that time, I don’t think I’ve seen things as tough for parents and carers —especially new parents—as they are today. The cost of living has had a dramatic effect.
“We are privileged that families welcome us into their home, it helps us gain an understanding of what’s important to them and support they would like. Many families we are supporting are relying more on food banks than ever. I’ve visited homes where babies are still sleeping in Moses baskets longer because families are unable to afford a cot; and toddlers are often still in prams when they are of an age for a pushchair but again families are unable to afford these. These are not luxuries—they are basic items that keep babies and toddlers safe and healthy.”
Barnardo’s chief executive Lynn Perry said: “Poverty steals the foundations of learning, playing and growing that are essential to build their futures, leading to delays in speech, growth and emotional development.
“A baby bundle isn’t just a collection of items—it’s a vital building block. It’s a way of making sure that every baby, regardless of their parents’ circumstances, has what they need from the very beginning. It means a family doesn’t have to choose between heating and a cot, or between food for themselves and clothes for their newborn. It means the basics are there, ready and waiting, so parents can focus on bonding with their baby rather than worrying about how they’ll provide for them.
“By giving parents the essential items they need from day one, we’re not just supporting families in crisis—we’re investing in children’s health, wellbeing and development for years to come. It’s something all parents need for their newborn babies and which we are calling for the government to provide.”
Seven in 10 parents in the South East said the Government should ensure all families have the essential items needed for their newborn from day one, the survey found.
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