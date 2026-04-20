The Basingstoke Canal Society has celebrated its 60th anniversary with a community event in Woking and the naming of its new electric trip boat, Kitty II.
Hundreds of people attended the family-friendly event at Boundary Road Recreation Ground on Saturday, April 18 throughout the sunny afternoon.
Visitors explored the society’s archives, met local groups and charities, enjoyed fairground rides and a balloon artist, and took the opportunity to step aboard the new boat.
Some also travelled back towards the town centre on the original Kitty.
Following music from a brass band, Kitty II was officially named by Liz and Tim Dodwell, presidents of the society, after speeches from Neil Barton, a volunteer, and Rob Leech, deputy mayor of Woking.
Celia Griffiths, a director of the society, said she was pleased to see so many people attend.
She added she was particularly delighted to welcome residents on board Kitty II and to see strong interest in demonstrations by the Conver weed cutter.
David Wall, director and treasurer, described it as “a true community event and moment”.
The society said it was “overwhelmed with the outpouring of support from the community and all those who value this beautiful canal on their doorstep”.
More events are planned throughout 2026, with people encouraged to follow the society online or visit its website for details on membership and volunteering.
The Basingstoke Canal Society is run entirely by volunteers, with around 310 volunteers and more than 1,300 members supporting its work to protect the canal’s future.
Originally built to support agriculture in central Hampshire, the canal now runs for 32 miles from West Byfleet in Surrey to Greywell in Hampshire.
After falling into disrepair by the early 1960s, a local campaign led to the formation of the society and a long-term restoration effort. The canal was officially reopened in 1991 by HRH The Duke of Kent.
Today, the society promotes the canal as a navigable waterway, heritage asset and wildlife habitat, supporting it through fundraising and volunteer work.
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