Landmark year for
St John Ambulance
In 2026 St John Ambulance celebrates the 40th anniversary of its National Cadet of the Year competition, recognising four decades of young people who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to learning lifesaving skills and serving their communities.
The milestone was marked at a special event on Friday, 10 April, attended by HRH The Princess Royal, St John Ambulance’s Commandant-in-Chief - Youth.
We also had the privilege of welcoming the very first National Cadet of the Year from 1987, Simon Stockill, alongside several holders of the title from across the four decades of the competition, up to the present day.
Since the award was established, many former National and Regional Cadets of the Year, including Simon, have gone on to careers in healthcare, medicine and the emergency services.
Others have taken the confidence, discipline and sense of social responsibility developed through their time as cadets into a wide range of professions.
That journey often begins through St John Ambulance’s Badgers and Cadets programmes, where young people from the age of five learn first aid, build resilience and develop a practical understanding of helping others.
Those interested in youth opportunities with St John Ambulance - whether for their children or as a potential youth leader or helper - can find out more at https://www.sja.org.uk/get-involved/young-people/.
Kevin Munday
Chief Commissioner, St John Ambulance
Blame game
I refer to the article by Cllr Hassan Akberali of 16 April challenging the Lib Dems to acknowledge the part they played in approving Woking Borough Council's massive debt problems instead of totally blaming the previous administration.
I agree with Cllr Akberali that in spite of the Grant Thornton report the Lib Dems constantly blame the previous Conservative administration for the financial crisis in which Woking is currently languishing.
Trust and transparency is built on taking responsibility for past mistakes before expecting Woking voters to blindly trust that they have learnt from past errors and are capable of putting them right.
Richard Fairless
Woking resident for more than 40 years
Art lecture
The Arts Society Mayford (TASM) will host a lecture on “Smoke and Mirrors, Velazquez and Las Meninas” by Ronnie Ireland on Thursday, 14 May at 10.30 am at the Welcome Church, 1-5 Church Street West.
Often called The Prince of Painters, Diego Velazquez is still a mystery to us. Working for one man, King Philip IV of Spain for almost his entire career, he lived in the palace working his way towards his great ambition, to become a member of the aristocracy.
Velasquez developed a way of painting unmatched by any before or since. This technique and vision is at its greatest in the painting Las Meninas, a seeming snapshot of a moment in the day of the court.
Ronnie Ireland is an artist based in southern England. He exhibits his own work, teaches art and gives lectures on art history. His main interest is in the how and why of art.
The lecture is free to members of TASM, £10 for visitors
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