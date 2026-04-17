Woking will soon have a new gym. Fitness Space Woking is set to open on June 1, bringing premium boutique fitness to Surrey.
Ahead of the official launch, the gym will welcome its first members in mid‑May, giving them the chance to explore the facilities, meet the team and experience the classes before doors fully open.
Positioned next to Woking railway station at 12–14 Centrium, Victoria Road, Fitness Space is, say the owners, designed to become the town’s most exciting and accessible fitness destination.
The gym offers an extensive range of high-quality services tailored to modern training needs. Members can book personalised sessions with expert coaches, unwind in luxury saunas, and take part in a curated class timetable featuring Reformer Pilates, yoga, and HiiT.
With access available from 4am to midnight, seven days a week, Fitness Space ensures every member can train on their own schedule — whether they prefer early mornings, late evenings, or anything in between.
Founding members are encouraged to join early to secure special introductory rates. Full access is available for just £50 per month, while off‑peak access (9am to 5pm) is priced at £30 per month.
Owners Hash and Jason shared their excitement, saying: “This is our most exciting project yet. We’re proud to build a gym that combines boutique quality with a genuine sense of community — Woking deserves nothing less.”
They believe their commitment to thoughtful design, premium materials and a welcoming atmosphere is reflected throughout the space.
Fitness Space Woking aims to become a cornerstone of the local fitness community by offering unparalleled service, expert coaching and a vibrant environment for all.
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