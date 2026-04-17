Lidl GB is inviting primary schools in Surrey to win an exclusive trip to a local berry supplier.
The initiative brings the supermarket's “vegucation” mission out of the classroom and directly into the fields, allowing pupils to experience first-hand how fresh produce is grown.
Tuesley Farm in Godalming is part of Hall Hunter, which has supplied Lidl with summer soft fruits such as strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, and blackberries, for the last five years.
To enter, teachers simply register for the Lidl Foodies programme, at https://www.lidl.co.uk/c/lidl-foodies/s10065631, download the Growers’ Fruit and Veg Mix Up activity sheet, and submit their pupils' completed sheets.
As part of the activity, pupils are invited to invent their own fruit or vegetable. Teachers should email completed entries to [email protected] by Sunday, 3 May.
Entries will be judged on creativity and evidence of learning demonstrated through the programme. The winning class will also receive a £100 Lidl gift card to spend on classroom fruit supplies.
This competition marks the next phase of the highly successful Lidl Foodies programme. Backed by a £675,000 investment by Lidl GB, the free initiative was developed to help teachers introduce children to the joy of healthy food.
The interactive lesson plans have been downloaded by more than 15 per cent of primary schools nationwide and reached over 365,000 pupils across the country.
Matt Juden-Bloomfield, head of Sustainability at Lidl GB, said: “We’re passionate about helping everyone eat and live better for less, believing that nutrition and sustainability go hand-in-hand and should be accessible to all.
“Our Lidl Foodies programme turns this belief into action and has empowered over 365,000 pupils to taste, grow, and cook fresh produce.
“This farm visit takes that mission a step further, showing the next generation exactly where their food comes from through hands-on learning.”
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