Looking for the perfect family day out this summer? Readers have the chance to win a family ticket to the Surrey Country Craft & Food Show, taking place from Friday, June 19 to Sunday, June 21, 2026 at Loseley Park.
With free parking and free entry for children under-16, organisers say the show offers an affordable day out for all ages.
To enter, answer the following question:
Where is the Surrey Country Craft & Food Show taking place this June?
a) Hyde Park b) Loseley Park c) Richmond Park
Terms and conditions apply. The prize is a family ticket, provided via email. Travel and expenses are not included. The prize has no monetary value and is not transferable. The competition is open to UK residents aged 18 and over.
Event details
The Surrey Country Craft & Food Show will run from 10am to 5pm daily at Loseley Park, Guildford.
Early bird adult tickets start from £8. Children under-16 go free with a paying adult. Advance tickets are flexible and valid for any one day of the show. Free on-site parking is available.
Well-behaved dogs on leads are welcome, except in the food hall and children’s play areas.
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