Stagecoach South has unveiled 22 new electric double-decker buses, marking a major step towards zero-emission travel across Blackwater Valley and Surrey.
The new fleet will enter service in the coming months on key routes, including Service 1 between Aldershot and Camberley, via Farnborough and Frimley, and Service 20 between Aldershot and Guildford.
The vehicles form part of a wider programme delivered in partnership with Surrey County Council through the Surrey Greener Futures scheme, supporting the ambition of a fully zero-emission bus fleet by 2035.
The Yutong U11DD electric buses produce zero exhaust emissions and are designed to improve the customer experience, offering quiet operation, modern interiors, USB and USB-C charging at every seat, improved accessibility and real-time passenger information.
Each bus can carry up to 73 passengers and includes two wheelchair spaces, with a focus on comfort, accessibility and operational efficiency.
The fleet was selected following a competitive procurement process, with priority given to safety, reliability, environmental performance and passenger experience.
The launch event in Guildford allowed members of the public to explore the buses, learn about the technology and speak with the Stagecoach South team about changes to local services.
Alongside the launch, Stagecoach welcomed five-year-old bus enthusiast Dylan to its Aldershot depot for a behind-the-scenes visit.
Dylan developed an interest in buses after attending a local event featuring a Platinum Jubilee vehicle, and now has a detailed knowledge of routes and services.
His mother, Laura, said he “could talk about buses all day”, adding that his favourite is the Stagecoach Gold service and that he keeps model buses at home.
Dylan’s grandmother, Dee, said his enthusiasm reflects a family connection, as her father worked as a bus driver in the 1950s and 1960s before later collecting buses.
She described the depot visit as “a very special moment” and thanked Stagecoach for the opportunity.
Marc Reddy, managing director of Stagecoach South, said: “These new electric buses represent a major step forward in delivering cleaner, quieter and more comfortable journeys for customers across Blackwater Valley and Surrey.
“They bring significant environmental benefits while also improving accessibility, comfort and overall customer experience. It was also a pleasure to welcome young bus enthusiast Dylan to the depot and share his enthusiasm for buses with our team.”
The electric buses represent a major investment in sustainable transport across the area, combining environmental benefits with improved comfort and accessibility ahead of their introduction in early May.
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