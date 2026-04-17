A new community grocery opens in Woking today (23 April) at the Welcome Church, 1-5 Church Street West. Its aim is to help keep families and residents fed by bringing down the cost of the weekly food shop.
Providing affordable food for members as well as access to support courses, the community grocery is open to everyone as part of a network of more than 35 stores across the UK.
You will find the same range of products you would expect to see in your local supermarkets, including fresh fruit and vegetables, tinned goods, bakery items, frozen food, sanitary products and household items.
Signing up at the grocery is easy and gives members, who would otherwise find it hard to put food on the table, somewhere where they can do a food shop from just £5 per visit - saving on average £20 each shop.
The store is being run in partnership by The Message Trust and Welcome Church, who are both passionate about helping the local community.
This will be the newest community grocery to open with stores already helping to keep more than 80,000 families fed across the UK since the first one opened in September 2020.
Andy Hawthorne, global chief executive and founder of The Message Trust said: “Escalating prices are having a massive impact on everyone’s lives, but for many it’s made life so difficult that they are having to choose between heating or eating.
“We can’t stand by and do nothing, so the community grocery is here to help and that’s why we’re opening a new store in Woking.
“Bridging the gap between foodbanks and supermarkets, we’re here to make it easier for our members to put food on the table by reducing the cost of the weekly shop, whilst also providing them with support and courses too. We can’t wait to welcome people to Woking Community Grocery.”
Dub Everitt, Welcome Church outreach pastor, said: “Rising living costs are putting increasing pressure on households across Woking.
“Two wards in Woking are now among the 20 per cent most deprived in the UK, with one ranked as the most deprived in Surrey. A growing number of people are struggling to feed their families well.
“Woking Community Grocery has been established as part of the Woking Food Focus Group to provide long-term, reliable access to affordable food for those experiencing food insecurity.
“Alongside discounted groceries, members will benefit from wraparound support, including courses and services designed to build skills, confidence, and resilience.
“We anticipate more than 1,000 families across Woking will become members in the first year, helping to reduce food insecurity while creating a space rooted in dignity, connection, and practical support.”
Membership costs just £5 per year and members are able to visit the store multiple times a week, choosing their own shopping for their families.
Woking Community Grocery will be open on Monday (9.30am – 4.30pm), Tuesday (9.30am – 1pm), Thursday (9.30am – 4.30pm) and Saturday (9.30am – 1pm) each week.
To find out more, visit communitygrocery.org.uk/woking
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