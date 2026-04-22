Since January last year there have been 686 reported cases in Woking Borough Council managed properties as years of funding shortfalls bite residents.
On Thursday, April 16 the council formalised the process to reverse the decline by introducing new policies to give tenants, leaseholders – and itself – clear guidance, expectations, and deadlines as to when they can expect work to be carried out.
The moves follow the Housing Ombudsman’s report of October 2021 and the introduction of Awaab’s Law which requires social housing landlords to investigate and fix damp, mould, and emergency hazards within strict timeframes.
The council has also committed to actively identify any vulnerable households and carry out proper repairs, install preventative ventilation, and create lasting solutions.
But it will not be a quick fix given the scale of the problems with the council’s housing stock.
Commissioners took over the running of the bankrupt council in 2023 as it collapsed from years of financial mismanagement with debts of more than £2billion.
Leading the change is Richard Carr, who has been appointed by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government to oversee the council’s turnaround.
Mr Carr said: “You are dealing with, arguably decades, of historic under investment in a core function of the council.
“That is why, through all the debates we have had, about the deployment of resources as part of the budget process, as part of the setting of your capital program, you have prioritised investment in the upgrading of the housing stock.
“It is why we’ve done so much work to correct, what took place in the past, where inappropriate costs were saddled on the housing revenue account. We are still working through a legacy of failure in this area.
“And for the avoidance of doubt, I would like to emphasise that I have seen nothing but commitment from the senior management in the housing services of this council to address these issues.
“We are all frustrated that it is taking time, but do not doubt the level of commitment there is.”
The measures come ahead of the Renters Rights Act coming into effect on May 1, 2026.
The council can take action and impose civil penalties on landlords who fail to comply with the legislation. Public sector landlords are monitored by the housing watchdog.
Councillor Stephen Oades (Independent: Goldsworth Park) said: “I would hope the council would strive to attain the standards required here in the properties it owns and manages.
He added: “Entire blocks in Lakeview where the cladding was removed have damp and mould.
“In some cases these have been reported in February but these have still not been addressed. ”
He added: “We are now holding, quite rightly, private landlords to higher standards.
“I agree with that, I agree with all the measures suggested in the policy – but it’s about time the council held itself to the same standards.”
Leader of the council, Cllr Anne-Marie Barker, said: “The council is held to account by the housing regulator.
“That is why we are under special measures because we are dealing with the history of the previous way the council housing was run.
“If we had to pay fines and money that would have to come out of the housing revenue account which would affect the residents.
“There are issues, they are being dealt with, and maybe they could have been dealt with better.”
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