Men aged 40 to 80 have been urged to save the date as a potentially life-saving event is coming to Woking & Sam Beare Hospice.
Woking Rotary Club are holding a Prostate Cancer screening event in partnership with the hospice and Cancer Testing Services on Sunday, May 17.
Doctors recommend that every man aged over 50 knows their PSA as a certain reading could be an indication of prostate cancer.
The test procedure is quick with a small blood sample being taken from a vein in the arm.
Places are available between 9.30am and 4.30pm with the fee including a donation to the hospice, for more information or to book a slot search for ‘Woking’ at https://ctsvc.mypsatests.org.uk/Events/
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