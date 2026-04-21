WEEKLY planning applications submitted to Woking Borough Council for the period ending 20 April.
Byfleet & West Byfleet
PLAN/2026/0277: Erection of single-storey side and rear extension. 5 Reed Place, West Byfleet, KT14 6AX
TREE/2026/8081: T1 : Oak - cut back from property by approx 2 metres. T2 : Multi stem silver birch - fell to ground level - overshadowed by larger oaks unable to thrive, previous tpo application approval granted as attached. T3 : Young oak - Raised canopy to crown break removing eperomic growth. T4 : Young oak - Raised canopy to crown break removing eperomic growth. (Works subject to TPO 626/0021/1959). Fox Point, 5 Blackwood Close, West Byfleet, KT14 6PW
Canalside
PLAN/2026/0293: Erection of part two-storey, part single-storey side and rear extension with addition of solar panels to side elevation. Proposed raised path and patio and side boundary fence following demolition of the existing garage. Alterations to fenestration. 22 The Riding, Woodham, Woking, GU21 5TA
PLAN/2026/0227: Replacement of existing rooftop plant and ductwork. New Victoria Theatre, The Ambassadors, Victoria Way, Woking, GU21 6GQ
PLAN/2026/0271: Erection of a single-storey side infill extension. 142 Maybury Road, Woking, GU21 5JR
Horsell
PLAN/2026/0266: Alterations to existing conservatory. Grangewood, Elm Road, Horsell, Woking, GU21 4DY
TREE/2026/8080: T1 : Cedar - Crown raise up to 4m and prune back over extended limb by 2.5m. G1 : Conifers roadside (rear garden) - Fell as half of them are dying. T2 : Acacia - Raise crown roadside up to 6m. T3 : Cypress - Fell (Bifurcated at base). T4 : Yew - Crown reduce by 3m. T5 : Maple - Fell. Self seeded. growing at angle. G2 : Acacia - Prune back limbs encroaching property by 2.5m, crown raise roadside up to 6m. T6 : Oak - Fell. Growing at angle into road. Poor specimen. T7 : Yew - Crown reduce by 2.5m. (Works subject to TPO 626/0035/1963). 1 Brackendene Close, Horsell, Woking, GU21 4ED
PLAN/2026/0285: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for the erection of a single-storey side extension and a detached garden room. Heather Farm House, Horsell Common, Horsell, Woking, GU21 4XY
Pyrford
TREE/2026/8079: (T2) : Oak Tree - Fell. This tree has a stress fracture at the first union and will be exposed to additional wind stress with the removal of T4. (T3) : Holly - Remove. Oak Tree (T4) - Fell. Oak Tree. Oak tree (T12) - Fell showing early stage AOD (Acute Oak Decline). Removal required to prevent spread to surrounding trees and to be carried out before decline accelerates further. Scots pine (T14) - Fell due to damage caused by woodpeckers to both sides of stem and structural instability. Oak tree (T18) - Remove lowest limb and previously cut stump above. Oak Tree (T19) - Remove epicormic growth up to lowest lateral (approx. 6m). (Works subject to TPO 626/0113/1971). NOTE : Application form shows (T5) (T6) (T7) (T9) (T11) (T13) (T15) (T16) and (T17) are all exempt from permission). Merrie Oaks , Pyrford Woods, Pyrford, Woking, GU22 8QT
PLAN/2026/0290: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a single-storey rear extension (retrospective). Cawdell , 27 Dean Close, Pyrford, Woking, GU22 8NX
TREE/2026/8077: Works relating to roots growing under driveway of 1 Coppice End - T1, T2 & T3 (Scots Pines) : Remove all roots within the driveway sand bedding layer (directly beneath the block paving). Remove any additional roots growing directly beneath the membrane that are pushing up through the hogging layer, onto the membrane, up to a maximum root diameter of 60mm. Roots will be carefully traced back to the wall edge or down to a depth of 10cm and pruned with clean, sharp cuts. Avoid tearing or disturbing deeper roots. Roots should be cut at a 90-degree angle. Root pruning work should be carried out under the supervision of a qualified arborist, minimising disturbance to the trees. Deeper roots beneath or within the hogging layer will remain in situ. (Works subject to TPO 626/0274/1981). The Pines, 2 Coppice End, Pyrford, Woking, GU22 8PU
St John’s
PLAN/2026/0223: Erection of a single-storey side and rear extension. 21 Lansdown Close, St John’s, Woking, GU21 8TF
PLAN/2026/0268: Erection of a first-floor side extension. 20 Robin Hood Road, St John’s, Woking, GU21 8SP
PLAN/2026/0021: Formation of new vehicular access. 22 Cardigan Close, Woking, GU21 8YP
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