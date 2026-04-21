TREE/2026/8077: Works relating to roots growing under driveway of 1 Coppice End - T1, T2 & T3 (Scots Pines) : Remove all roots within the driveway sand bedding layer (directly beneath the block paving). Remove any additional roots growing directly beneath the membrane that are pushing up through the hogging layer, onto the membrane, up to a maximum root diameter of 60mm. Roots will be carefully traced back to the wall edge or down to a depth of 10cm and pruned with clean, sharp cuts. Avoid tearing or disturbing deeper roots. Roots should be cut at a 90-degree angle. Root pruning work should be carried out under the supervision of a qualified arborist, minimising disturbance to the trees. Deeper roots beneath or within the hogging layer will remain in situ. (Works subject to TPO 626/0274/1981). The Pines, 2 Coppice End, Pyrford, Woking, GU22 8PU