A drug dealer from Knaphill has been given a suspended sentence for possession with intent with supply.
Guildford Magistrates Court heard Evan Robinson was found carrying ketamine and cannabis when stopped near his Causeway Court home on December 21, 2023.
The 25-year-old was given a six-month sentence, suspended for 18 months, after pleading guilty on April 24 to two counts of possession with intent to supply.
The defendant was also given an 18-month supervision order with drug rehabilitation requirement because of the seriousness of the charges and his previous offences.
Robinson was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge, with an order for the forfeiture and destruction of the drugs being made.
Also in court was shoplifter, Shannon Henfrey, with the 37-year-old of Wayside Court, Woking, pleading guilty to two counts of theft.
The court heard Henfrey stole various food items to the value of £21.21 and £53.35 from the Co-ops in Horsell and Woking on July 6 and September 5, 2024, respectively.
The defendant was ordered to pay costs and charges totalling £140 and must pay £74.60 in compensation, with her guilty plea being taken into account.
David Cooling was given a community order and ordered to take part in a six-month rehabilitation activity for alcohol treatment after breaching a restraining order.
The court heard the 31-year-old of Gibbs Acre, Pirbright, visited a prohibited address on March 18, 2024, in defiance of an order made by Staines Magistrates Court.
The defendant was also ordered to pay £85 costs, with his guilty plea being taken into account by magistrates.
Stuart Milton, 45, of Mulgrave Way, Knaphill, was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £385 in compensation by Staines Magistrates Court after being found guilty of stealing a bike from Brookwood station on April 18, 2023.
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