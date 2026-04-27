Joanna Dilworth, founder of Appeer CIC, has been recognised at the Elysian Awards, receiving an honour that celebrates inclusive leadership, personal growth, and the impact of peer-based support for autistic and neurodivergent girls and women.
The Elysian Awards recognise individuals and organisations who create meaningful impact through innovative, person-centred approaches in care, education, enrichment and community initiatives.
Reacting to winning the Woman Making a Difference Award, Jo said: “I feel incredibly honoured and quite surprised to have received this award. There were so many brilliant women nominated, all doing important and inspiring work, so this means a lot.”
Appeer CIC, which is active in Woking, was created from lived experience, shaped by the founder’s journey as a neurodivergent woman and a desire to ensure that autistic and neurodivergent girls and women no longer feel alone.
“For a long time, I didn’t think I could make a difference,” Jo said. “This journey feels as much about personal growth as it does about building Appeer.”
Central to Appeer’s work is creating safe groups and activities where autistic girls and women can connect, express themselves and flourish.
Jo added: “So many autistic girls and women grow up masking, feeling different, and without spaces where they can be themselves. Creating those spaces has been at the heart of everything we do.
“This recognition really belongs to the girls and women we support, who motivate us every day and show what’s possible when people are truly understood.”
Jo expressed special thanks to Appeer’s team, past and present, including staff, facilitators, administrators, and directors.
Appeer and Jo praised the Elysian Awards for creating an inclusive platform that values work rooted in care, lived experience and community impact.
“Spaces like this don’t always exist, and it means a great deal to see this work celebrated,” Jo said.
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