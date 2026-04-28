Frustrated residents have urged a developer to break its silence and attend a meeting as anger grows about the controversial regeneration of their Woking estate.
Concerns about parking, fly-tipping, hoarding and rats were raised last Thursday during a tempestuous meeting of the Sheerwater Residents Association.
And the biggest moan was directed at the no-shows, with organiser Steve Wilson calling on the firm appointed by Woking Borough Council to bring forward the regeneration to answer questions as concerns pile up.
“Over the last four to five months I’ve been not able to nail anyone down from ThamesWey as we’ve got so many questions we want them to answer,” said Mr Wilson during the meeting in Eastwood Leisure Centre, attended by around 40 people.
“Whenever I approach ThamesWey I get met by some response saying ‘you’re not a ThamesWey resident’ and get no further. Who is responsible for them?
“We would like to get a response on the parking situation. We’ve had an email saying all residents pay the same amount for parking but we know that’s not true as we’ve found three different contracts.
“We would like answers but we’ve had no contact and we really want them to attend one of these meetings. There must be 100 questions I want to ask.”
Parking around the ‘regenerated’ area was the big talking point with many residents complaining about provision, blocked pavements and charges.
“All the (underground) car parks here are empty but all the roads are full,” said one resident, adding: “People with mobility scooters can’t get down the pavement because everyone is parking on the pavement.”
“Today I saw two little girls walking in the middle of the road because the pavements were covered by parked cars,” said another while others at the meeting accused ThamesWey of discrimination.
One said: “As a resident I can also say that ThamesWey won’t give me answers.
“Regarding parking, I’m in a one-bedroom property and they’ve said I’m not entitled to have a parking space.”
Another said: “If you’re a person living on your own in a one-bedroom flat and you can’t walk very far you should be entitled to have a space.”
There was an acceptance the elevated curbs, designed to prevent pavement parking, had not been successful, while the slow take up of retail units was also brought up.
There are hopes on the estate that one can be turned into a café or bar but Mr Wilson reported the units are Class E and not for food use after making a “secret approach”.
There was some good news during the meeting with Cllr Ian Eastwood reporting that a “nightmare” 64-page legal agreement for the second part of the development was close to being signed off while CIL funding has been secured for a Multi-Use Games Area on the estate.
And there was also a Foodwise presentation on the future of the Parkview Community Centre with copies of an assessment survey available to download from the Sheerwater Group on Facebook.
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