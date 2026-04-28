Service Cadets and volunteers from Woking Sea Cadets were among those who marked St George's Day, joining the congregation at St Peter's Church in Old Woking for a special service attended by the Mayor of Woking, Councillor Amanda Boote, and members of the Woking Branch of the Royal Naval Association (RNA).
The unit had been invited to attend by the vicar, the Rev Jonathan Thomas, and the cadets made their presence felt: turning out smartly in uniform, parading the unit's standard alongside those from the RNA, and representing the unit with their customary pride.
It was clearly a memorable occasion for all involved. Petty Officer (SCC) Kyran Read reflected on what events like this mean to the unit.
"Attending these services and engaging with the local community matters,” Kyran said. “The cadets enjoy them, and the encouragement they take from the feedback is real."
Junior Cadet James, aged 10, summed it up with characteristic enthusiasm: "I really enjoyed it, especially hearing about St George and dragons!"
Woking Sea Cadets’ meet on Mondays and Thursdays at the Dianthus Building in Goldsworth Park, from 6.50pm to 9pm. Cadets are aged 10 to 17, supported by adult volunteers.
During the summer months, cadets get out onto the lake for dinghy sailing, kayaking and rowing. They also learn practical skills such as seamanship and first aid — all while building confidence, resilience, teamwork and leadership.
There are also opportunities for training camps and weekends around the country.
Whether you're interested in joining, or an adult looking to volunteer and help develop the next generation, please contact [email protected]
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