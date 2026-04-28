Some top brass is coming to a village near Woking as a band is warming up for its first “big” concert of the year.
The legendary Almac Bisley Brass Band will hold their Spring Concert at the village hall on Saturday, May 16.
The band need no introduction locally as they’ve been part of the community for nearly 60 years with recent highlights including a performance at the Basingstoke Canal Society 60th Anniversary celebrations.
The show will begin at 7.30pm with tickets priced £10 for adults, £8 concessions and free for accompanied children under 16.
Tickets are available through Lesley on 07719 783286 or by searching for Almac Bisley Brass Band via www.ticketsource.com
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