More vehicle crimes have been reported in Knaphill with a motorbike and numberplates both being stolen.
Woking Police have reported that the front and rear numberplates of a grey Ford Puma were stolen sometime between midnight and 6am on Wednesday, April 22, with 45260046241 being the crime refence number.
A Suzuki motorcycle was stolen from the driveway of a Katherine Court property between 9.30pm and 11pm on Monday, April 27, with 45260048777 being the reference.
Finally, a bike which was locked to a rack outside a property on Lorne Gardens, also in Knaphill, was stolen sometime between 6pm on Sunday, April 18, and 7am the following Tuesday (45260045768).
Anyone with information on any of the above crimes should call 101 quoting the relevant reference.
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