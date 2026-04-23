Her fellow waitresses are terrific sidekicks, just about staying on the right line of cheesiness. Becky (Sandra Marvin) has the best jokes and is full of southern sass, while Dawn (Evelyn Hoskins) and her relationship with internet-stalker turned lover Ogie (Mark Anderson) is a joy to behold. You fear for her initially, but his Forrest Gump-esque persona and love for American history wins her over and things eventually go bang. Ahem.