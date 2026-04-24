A top music industry executive is selling a haul of memorabilia - including a Red Hot Chili Peppers surfboard - at a Surrey auction house.
Korda Marshall - known as the 'A&R man’s A&R man' - worked with huge names during his career including Muse, the Darkness and Gnarls Barkley.
Now, as he completes work on the latest Blondie album, he is selling a large part of his personal collection at Ewbank’s on April 29.
Highlights include super rare acetate recordings and signed white label records from key rock and pop moments of the last 40 years.
Among the gold, silver and platinum discs, Korda’s most treasured consignment is a Red Hot Chili Peppers surfboard, a promotional item for their ninth studio album, Stadium Arcadium. It has an estimate of £200-400.
All lots, often each containing collections of vinyl LPs, are priced under £1,000.
Individual highlights include boxes of original demos, vinyl records, test pressings, white labels, acetates, sales award disc displays for bands such as Muse and The Darkness, and music memorabilia, such as the American Idiot promotional children’s toy drum kit from Green Day.
A Baddiel, Skinner & The Lightning Seeds sales award recognises sales in the UK of more than 600,000 copies of Three Lions in 1996, while the same year Ash received a BPI certified sales award to recognise sales of more than 300,000 copies of their album 1977.
Auctioneer Andrew Ewbank says: “This assembly serves as a direct record of Marshall’s impact on both the UK indie scene and the international pop charts."
Marshall started his career at RCA Records, working his way up to run major labels including Warner Music, Atlantic Records, and BMG.
He once was part of the team that signed an unknown boy band called Take That and says he took the fall when their first three singles tanked.
Marshall said: “I was marched out of RCA Records after 10 years by the security guard on a cold Friday night. They said I was too close to the talent.”
Other memorable career highlights include lunch with Paul Simon, drinks with Lou Reed and dinner with David Byrne, as well as getting Madonna to play in Maidstone for the Radio One Big Weekend.
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