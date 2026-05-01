Residents of a retirement development in Horsell have enjoyed a brush with a national treasure as they’ve created artwork for a very special birthday party, writes Kate Arnold.
Moors Nook is throwing a David Attenborough-themed tea party this Friday (May 8) to mark the living legend’s 100th birthday.
And they’ve been given a helping hand by a village art school, with residents being inspired to produce nature-themed artwork for the centenary shindig.
Geeta Bhana of The Art House gave residents some tips, advice and gentle encouragement as they got creative, with their efforts going on display at the party.
Some of the seniors she teaches at the apartment complex every Monday are 93 and 90, proving you’re never too old to pick up a brush and get painting.
She said: “Many of the elderly people who participate in the classes really doubt themselves initially and are reluctant to start having been repeatedly told in the past art is not their thing.
“However, once they have engaged with the classes they realise that they are actually a lot more capable than they think,” added Geeta, who hopes to improve confidence across generations through her classes.
Just as people have derived mental health benefits from wildlife, Moors Nook residents have found producing art to be equally therapeutic.
Working for the joint project has had some incredible outcomes. The inspiring and colourful artworks that residents have produced are just as eye-catching as Attenborough’s various programmes and books on the natural world.
Geeta feels grateful for her rewarding job with the artist looking forward to her own landmark next year.
The Art House will celebrate its tenth anniversary in 2027, with a host of dynamic projects planned with the Moors Nook group and others around Woking in the pipeline.
For more information visit https://www.thearthouse.co
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