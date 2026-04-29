Byfleet and West Byfleet
Erection of a proposed part two-storey, part single storey rear extension and a first floor side/rear extension over the existing single storey side/rear extension. Halladay House, 51 Dartnell Park Road, West Byfleet, KT14 6PX. PLAN/2026/0260
Approval of details pursuant to Condition 20 (Biodiversity Net Gain Plan) for PLAN/2025/0519 (Development of site for the erection of a Class B8 (self-storage) use building arranged over ground, first and part second floors, landscaping, parking, servicing area and associated works). Land At The Former, 105 Oyster Lane, Byfleet. BNG/2026/0001
Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for loft conversion with new rear roof dormer and side and front rooflights. 38 Brewery Lane, Byfleet, KT14 7PL. PLAN/2026/0278
Erection of a side dormer, 2No roof lights, changes to fenestration and insertion of Bi-Fold doors. 98 Woodlands Avenue, West Byfleet, KT14 6AP. PLAN/2026/0314
Formation of new vehicular access and creation of front hardstanding. 6 York Close, Byfleet, KT14 7HW. PLAN/2026/0192
Erection of a Pergola to the rear. 90 Broadoaks Park Road, West Byfleet, KT14 6FH. PLAN/2026/0241
Canalside
Erection of a part first floor part two-storey front, side and rear extension, erection of a single storey rear extension, erection of a front porch, part conversion of garage to habitable accommodation and changes to external materials including replacement aluminium framed PVCU fenestration and partial rendering to the elevations. Langtoft, 1 The Gateway, Woodham, GU21 5SN. PLAN/2026/0279
Prior notification for a single storey rear extension to extend a maximum depth of 6m, maximum height of 3.10m and a maximum height of eaves of 3m. 159 Walton Road, Woking, GU21 5DU. PLAN/2026/0309
Goldsworth Park
Erection of a single storey rear extension with white rendered walls. 3 Marston Road, Woking, GU21 3BQ. PLAN/2026/0225
Erection of a rear conservatory following demolition of the existing. 6 Tenacre, Woking, GU21 3PE. PLAN/2026/0304
Heathlands
Erection of a single storey side and rear extension, following the demolition of the existing conservatory and existing shed/store. Removal of door to internal store and replacement of existing garage door. Hedge Cottage, Saunders Lane, Woking, GU22 0NT. PLAN/2026/0288
Erection of a two-storey side and rear extension following demolition of existing garage. 27 Saunders Lane, Woking, GU22 0NN. PLAN/2026/0248
Listed Building Consent for the replacement of three existing rear elevation timber-framed single glaze windows with timber-framed slim profile double glazing casements, and for the removal of secondary glazing. Cross Lanes Farm , Guildford Road, Woking, GU22 7UT. PLAN/2026/0287
Horsell
Proposed conversion of garage into habitable room. 18 Broomhall Lane, Horsell, GU21 4AN. PLAN/2026/0303
Erection of a single storey front extension. 3 Brockenhurst Close, Horsell, GU21 4DS. PLAN/2026/0315
Hoe Valley
Erection of a single storey side and rear extension following demolition of an existing rear bay window. 15 Shackleford Road, Old Woking, GU22 9DE. PLAN/2026/0312
Enlargement of the existing front dormer and insertion of rooflight to front elevation. 14 Downsview Avenue, Kingfield, Woking, GU22 9BT. PLAN/2026/0294
Erection of a two-storey side, single storey rear extension following demolition of existing garage, new front porch canopy. Formation of new vehicular access and creation of front hardstanding. 1 Linden Way, Kingfield, Woking, GU22 9BS. PLAN/2026/0247
Retrospective application for the installation of 3No air conditioning units to rear elevation. 58 - 60 Westfield Road, Westfield, Woking, GU22 9NG. PLAN/2026/0299
Listed Building Consent for removal and treatment of floors, replacement of damaged lath and plaster to ceilings and removal of cupboards, shelving, skirting and wall coverings to the entrance hall, landing, study, laundry room and bedrooms 2 and 4 and affected surfaces made good. The Old Vicarage, Church Street, Old Woking, GU22 9JF. PLAN/2026/0298
Knaphill
Proposed conversion of garage into habitable accommodation. 161 Alexandra Gardens, Knaphill, GU21 2DW. PLAN/2026/0295
Mount Hermon
Erection of a three storey side extension and a single storey rear extension. 20 Woodlands, Woking, GU22 7RU. PLAN/2026/0297
Pyrford
Erection of single storey side and rear extensions, roof extension with rear hip-to-gable and side and front facing dormer windows. Hartwood, Pyrford Road, Woking, GU22 8UP. PLAN/2026/0280
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