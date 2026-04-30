A hole load of improvements have been made to a high-tech gym at a golf centre in Woking following a £200,000 revamp, writes Kate Arnold.
Technogym at Hoebridge Golf Centre recently reopened following a two-week transformation, with members and prospective visitors invited to trial cutting-edge equipment at a launch event.
Bosses hope the transformation will establish the venue as one of the region’s most advanced fitness and leisure destinations.
The buzzword is Checkup with the facility boasting an advanced AI-powered technology assessment station that measures user’s physical and cognitive performance, providing a ‘Wellness Age’ alongside tailored training programmes to improve overall fitness.
Members get access to the Technogym app to track workouts, monitor progress and follow bespoke training plans.
Sarah Blunden, General Manager at Hoebridge, said: “This investment reflects our commitment to providing a first-class experience for both our members and the wider community.
“By partnering with Technogym, we’ve created a facility that not only looks fantastic, but genuinely helps people achieve better results through personalised, data-driven training.
“Our team can help members use the gym to improve their performance on the course, while also supporting their overall health.”
Hoebridge offers flexible membership packages for different lifestyles, from gym access to full “lifestyle memberships” combining fitness, gym classes and golf.
Existing golf members can upgrade to include gym and fitness classes, while new members can choose all-inclusive options; including health, fitness and sport in one.
With personal trainers on hand and tailored programmes available from day one, support is available to everyone from beginners to experienced athletes.
The refurbished gym is now open to both members and non-members, with local residents encouraged to visit and experience new facilities first-hand.
“Whether you’re looking to improve your fitness, take up golf, or simply join a friendly and welcoming community, Hoebridge has something to offer,” Blunden added.
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