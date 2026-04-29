The latest release follows the success of his debut, Bastard, published in August 2025. The new book is a prequel, focusing on the backstory of one of the key characters.
Mr Polcaro spent more than 20 years creating stories for global brands including Sky, DHL, Speedo and eBay before turning to fiction.
Since publication, his debut novel has sold well across formats, with readers praising its twists, shocks and pace.
Mr Polcaro said the response encouraged him to continue the series.
His debut book, Bastard, centred on a sharp-eyed antihero who “educates” society’s worst offenders. But when he accidentally kills the wrong man — a businessman with dangerous gangland links — he is pulled into the capital’s criminal underworld.
Mr Polcaro said: “While Bastard introduced readers to this morally complex world, Karma explores the origins of one of the series’ most compelling and dangerous characters, Dino.
“It’s a story of betrayal, ambition and revenge. Brutal, gripping and packed with the same dark humour and energy that readers enjoyed in my first book.”
Karma, published in eBook and paperback, explores Dino’s backstory. Set years before the events of Bastard, the book focuses on his early life in London’s East End and the experiences that shaped him.
Growing up without stable family support, Dino learns to rely on himself from a young age, with the story charting his rise through a harsh and unforgiving world shaped by betrayal, ambition and revenge.
Mr Polcaro recently appeared at a Farnham Literary Festival event for local authors, where he discussed his work and creative process.
Mr Polcaro will sign copies of Karma at Lionsheart Bookshop in Commercial Way, Woking on Saturday, May 9, from 12pm to 4pm.
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