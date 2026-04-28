Artists across Surrey and beyond are inviting the public into their creative spaces for a free, three-week celebration of art and making.
Surrey Open Studios has announced the return of its annual open studios event, which takes place from 6–21 June.
Free to attend, the event gives art lovers a rare opportunity to visit 152 working artists in their own creative spaces — from garden studios and converted barns to home workshops and shared creative hubs.
Visitors are welcome to explore studios, watch artists at work, ask questions, and purchase original artwork directly from the makers.
This year’s programme also includes a rich calendar of workshops and demonstrations, giving visitors the chance to try their hand at new techniques and engage with the creative process first-hand.
Surrey Open Studios is one of the largest open studios events in the South East, drawing thousands of visitors each year and celebrating the remarkable depth of artistic talent across the county.
Participating artists and makers work across a wide range of disciplines, including painting, printmaking, ceramics, sculpture, textiles, jewellery, and photography.
“Surrey Open Studios is about connection — between artists and their communities, between makers and collectors, and between the public and the creative process,” said Caitlin Heffernan, director of Surrey Artists Open Studios.
“We’re thrilled to open our doors once again and invite people to discover the extraordinary artistic talent on their doorstep.”
A full directory of participating artists, studio locations, and an interactive map is available at surreyopenstudios.org.uk
No booking is required for studio visits — simply turn up during opening hours.
Surrey Open Studios is dedicated to supporting and promoting the visual arts across Surrey. The annual open studios event is the highlight of the county’s arts calendar.
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