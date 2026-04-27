The Heritage Party could have saved Woking more than £2.1 billion.
We have always argued against the extra-statutory activities of Woking Borough Council. If you want to give your money to a cause or investment, fine do it, but don’t force others to do it through the council tax.
We are not afraid to point out inconvenient or difficult things when we think it's in the interests of residents, or propose new policies to restore the link between council tax payers and council.
For example, from now on we demand no more council borrowing without a referendum of council tax payers giving approval.
The reorganisation of local government is an uncosted disaster. Did anyone ask you if you wanted it?
We will provide resolute representation and resist this plan and defend our town against those who seek to bulldoze local objections as part of their London overspill plans.
Did you know that our current expired-mandate councillors could have resisted this reorganisation? There has been no agreement on debts, division of resources and so on.
And this is before the new overlord metro mayors get installed on us all.
It will be five years until you vote again. We understand the issues, and the tricks being employed by the legacy parties and government.
We got the Victoria Square disaster, and the ThamesWey scandals right, in part as we have actual principles as a small state party.
If you want a pothole filled - the council should have done it. If the council’s not doing it we will find out and tell you why - you don’t need a councillor pretending they do it for you.
If you want real capable and courageous representation, vote for the Heritage Party on 7 May.
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