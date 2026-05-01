An RAF veteran from Woking who has devoted his life to charity following a life-changing accident has received a national award for his tireless support, writes Kate Arnold.
Knaphill veteran Bob Grieg was presented with the “Heart of the Fund” award by the RAF Benevolent Fund during an awards ceremony in London yesterday (Thursday, April 30).
Mr Grieg said he was “truly overwhelmed and humbled” to receive the accolade having devoted countless hours to the charity that supported him after survived falling from a helicopter.
He said: “I am deeply grateful for the decades of support I have received from the Fund, and it is a real privilege to give back by sharing my story, raising awareness, and encouraging others to reach out for help.”
The ceremony honoured the dedication of fundraisers, volunteers and partners who support the RAF’s longest‑standing charity.
Mr Greig is a former RAF Parachute Jump Instructor whose service ended early following a training accident where his parachute failed. He miraculously survived a fall of almost 6,000ft but was left paralysed with severe spinal injuries and a dislocated, shattered jaw.
Bob became a wheelchair user after undergoing extensive rehabilitation and built an independent life within his community, navigating the daily physical and social barriers of life‑altering injuries.
This award recognises Bob’s commitment to championing the vital work of the RAF Benevolent Fund.
Bob has been supported by the RAF Benevolent Fund since 1984, with financial assistance, an adapted home, and mobility equipment to support him to live independently. Bob has given tireless support back to the Fund through his role as an Ambassador, supporting events, speaking engagements, fundraising activity and communications opportunities notwithstanding his disabilities.
For more information about the RAF Benevolent Fund and the support they give to veterans and their families visit www.rafbf.org.
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