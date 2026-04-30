Woking will feel the power of a Gladiator as one of the stars of the hit BBC show will show off his moves at the leisure centre next month.
Team GB sprinter and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Harry Aikines-Aryeetey will be the star attraction at a free family community day.
The Commonwealth gold medallist – known to millions as Nitro – is coming to Woking Leisure Centre on Sunday, June 14, to showcase its £1.2million revamp.
Harry will meet visitors, take part in fitness challenges and test out the new gym equipment from 10am to 2pm.
“We’re thrilled to welcome Harry to Woking Leisure Centre,” said Daniel Healy, contact manager at Everyone Active.
“As someone who lives and breathes fitness, he’ll be putting our new state-of-the-art gym equipment through its paces and bringing his trademark energy and enthusiasm to the day.”
The community day will run from 10am and 4pm and will feature a huge array of free activities with something for everything from fitness fanatics to armchair athletes.
Visitors will be given free access to the gym and exercise classes and can enjoy complimentary personal training and the opportunity to try the new Reformer studio.
There will also be a variety of taster sessions with activities including swimming, Air X and Laser Tag.
“The community day is a fantastic opportunity for our local community to experience our incredible new facilities firsthand,” added Mr Healy.
“Whether you’re a complete beginning or a seasoned gym-goer, we have something for everyone.”
The centre’s £1.2 million upgrade includes a fully refurbished, state-of-the-art gym featuring the latest Life Fitness and Hammer Strength equipment, alongside additional squat racks and benches, new treadmills, Wattbikes and functional fitness equipment, plus a new fascial stimulator to aid recovery.
The group exercise studios have also been fully refurbished.
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