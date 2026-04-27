A fair deal for Woking means better choices and stronger negotiation.
In local government, the biggest decisions are rarely about slogans. Too often they are about what gets negotiated behind closed doors, when they should be about what gets measured in public, and whether residents can see a return on every pound they put in.
When I speak to residents, the frustration is consistent: too often, the choices presented feel like a single track. Accept the proposal. Accept the increase. Accept “this is just how it is”.
But residents don’t want theatre. They want a fair deal: decisions that are properly evaluated, compared against real alternatives, and made with discipline.
The new West Surrey unitary authority will be bigger, bringing six boroughs into one. We in Woking will have 14 representatives and residents will want to make sure that the councillors they elect are accountable and prepared to properly scrutinise and challenge policies when necessary.
That is the standard I’m standing for as a Labour councillor, chairman of Woking Labour, and candidate in this election.
Residents deserve leaders who will put real alternatives on the table — not just one proposal and a deadline; use evidence to inform decisions — what comparable councils and suppliers are delivering, and at what price; link spending to outcomes residents can actually see and feel.
This election is about choice. You can choose a party that arrives with a predetermined mindset and expects residents to accept tough decisions for the next five years.
Or you can choose representatives with the skills and experience to secure the best deal for Woking with the discipline to ask hard questions before decisions are locked in.
A vote for Labour is a vote for representatives who will negotiate harder, measure performance properly, and keep pushing for better choices so Woking gets a fair deal and public money is used wisely.
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