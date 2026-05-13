Police are appealing for witnesses following a car theft in Byfleet last week.
A red Nissan Almera was stolen from the War Memorial car park on High Road sometime between midday last Wednesday, May 9, and midnight the following Friday.
Witnesses or anyone with information or possible dashcam footage should call Surrey Police on 101 quoting crime reference number 45260054392.
Police have also reported that a catalytic converter was removed from a white Ford Transit parked on Camphill Industrial Estate in West Byfleet around 3.40am last Sunday, May 10 (45260054566).
And finally, all four tyres of a grey Ford Transit parked at Orion Gate on Guildford Road were slashed and damaged between 7am and 8am on Monday, May 11 (45260054563).
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