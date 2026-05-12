Planning officers at Woking Borough Council approved updated works at the McLaren Technology Centre (MTC) on Chertsey Road under delegated powers, meaning the application did not need to go before councillors. The plans include a revised test rig extension and a new external condenser compound within the site’s rear service yard.
The application related to changes to a previously approved scheme, with McLaren submitting updated plans following further technical coordination work after earlier permission was granted in 2025.
According to the council’s delegation report, the refinements include a modest increase in the depth of the test rig extension beneath the existing roof canopy and the relocation of associated condenser equipment into a separate external compound.
Officers concluded the updated design would not materially alter the overall scale or appearance of the development and would remain largely hidden within the established service yard area of the McLaren campus.
The extension itself will create additional operational space linked to the existing Technology Centre, which serves as the main research and development hub for McLaren Automotive. The wider McLaren campus extends across approximately 55 hectares north of Woking town centre and also includes the McLaren Production Centre.
Planning documents state the revised extension will have a footprint of 143.1 square metres and a gross internal area of 197.7 square metres, while the condenser compound will contain external engineering infrastructure needed to support the test rig facility.
The council report said the development was considered acceptable within the Green Belt because it represented a proportionate extension to an existing building and would not significantly affect openness or surrounding views. Officers noted the structure would sit beneath the existing canopy and remain visually recessive within the wider complex.
No objections were raised during the consultation process by Environmental Health officers, UK Power Networks, Runnymede Borough Council or contaminated land specialists, while no comments were submitted by neighbouring residents.
Environmental Health officers also accepted a submitted noise assessment, with the report concluding that sound from the new facility would remain below existing background noise levels.
The report concluded: “Overall the proposal is considered an acceptable form of development and is considered to have an acceptable impact on the amenities of neighbours and in respect of other planning considerations noted in this report.”
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