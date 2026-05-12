Interest is growing among gardeners as the gates of a huge allotment site in Old Woking will be opened to the public this weekend.
Derry’s Field allotments should welcome a decent crop of visitors this Saturday as it’s hosting a Spring Plant Fair and Open Day from 11am to 2pm.
People who visit the site at the end of Coniston Road can expect a multitude of plants to buy.
There will also be a barbecue, cakes and refreshments with visitors welcome to tour the extensive site with a local charity also benefiting.
Proceeds from the event will be split between the running of the site and The Lighthouse, which Derry Field members have selected as their charity of the year.
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