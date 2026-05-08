Byfleet and West Byfleet
Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for the erection of an outbuilding, glasshouse, pergola, patio, sauna and hot tub to the rear garden. All the outbuildings are in the rear garden behind the principal elevation, are situated 2m from any boundary and will occupy less than 50% of the total garden area. They are to be used as incidental to the enjoyment of the main dwelling. Tudor House, 89 Station Road, West Byfleet, KT14 6DT. PLAN/2026/0308
Erection of a two storey, part single storey rear extension and single storey front extension. 27 Rivermead, Byfleet, West Byfleet, KT14 7BZ. PLAN/2026/0331
Erection of a front porch. 102 Dartnell Park Road, West Byfleet, KT14 6QD. PLAN/2026/0319
Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a single storey rear extension. 59 Claremont Road, West Byfleet, KT14 6DZ. PLAN/2026/0281
Canalside
Proposed roof terrace to existing rear flat roof and timber decking. 1-2 High Street, Woking, GU21 6BG. PLAN/2026/0296
Approval under Regulation 75 of The Conservation of Habitats and Species Regulations 2017 for application ref: PLAN/2025/0335 (Prior Approval under the provisions of Schedule 2, Part 3, Class MA of The Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015 (as amended) for change of use from Commercial, Business and Service (Use Class E) to Dwellinghouses (Use Class C3) to provide 27x residential units). 6 Church Street West, Woking, GU21 6DJ. HABREG/2026/0004
Erection of a boundary wall and access gates to the west boundary. Albert House, Albert Drive, Sheerwater, Woking, GU21 5JZ. PLAN/2026/0286
Goldsworth Park
Erection of a rear dormer and insertion of 3No front rooflights. 131 Knightswood, Woking, GU21 3PX. PLAN/2026/0317
Heathlands
Construction of a hip to gable extension to roof, 4 x front rooflights and box dormer to the rear to facilitate the conversion of the roof space to habitable accommodation, front porch and single storey rear extension following the removal of existing shed. Alterations to fenestration. Springmead, Egley Road, Woking, GU22 0NH. PLAN/2026/0311
Erection of a single storey rear extension. Goose House, 22 Saunders Copse, Mayford, Woking, GU22 0NS. Matthew Lambert
Horsell
Erection of a single storey side extension following removal of existing lean-to. Proposed conversion of garage into habitable room and replacement front outbuilding. 13 Lych Way, Horsell, GU21 4QG. PLAN/2026/0269
Fell tree in back garden. (Works within Holyoake Crescent Conservation Area). 41 Holyoake Crescent, Horsell, GU21 4PN. TREE/2026/8094
Erection of single storey side and rear extensions with an increased ridge height of 0.6m and a side gable following demolition of the existing garage/car port. Insertion of front, side and rear rooflights, addition of solar panels to side roofslope and alterations to materials and fenestration. 10 Morton Close, Horsell, GU21 4TW. PLAN/2026/0215
Proposed single storey rear extension. Changes to front Balustrade and alterations to external materials. 1 Brackendene Close, Horsell, GU21 4ED. PLAN/2026/0327
Hoe Valley
Details of a Coniston Road access scheme, electric vehicle charging scheme, and a bicycle parking and charging scheme pursuant to Conditions 9, 12 and 13 of planning permission ref: WO/PLAN/2024/0633 dated 23 January 2025. (this application is determined by Surrey County Council under their ref SCCRef-2026-0058). St John The Baptist School, Elmbridge Lane, Kingfield, Woking, GU22 9AL. PLAN/2026/0338
Erection of a single storey rear extension following demolition of existing conservatory. 46 Rose Bank Cottages, Westfield, Woking, GU22 9QZ. PLAN/2026/0328
Erection of a rear outbuilding. 7 Road House Estate, High Street, Old Woking, GU22 9EN. PLAN/2026/0292
Knaphill
Formation of a proposed hip to gable roof extension including rear dormer, alterations to fenestration and insertion of front rooflights. 35 Highclere Road, Knaphill, GU21 2PN. PLAN/2026/0282
The erection of a 2 storey 4 bedroom detached house, driveway, cycle & bin stores and associated infrastructure. Land East Of, East House, Chobham Road, Knaphill. PLAN/2026/0310
Erection of a single storey side and rear extension. 19 Swallow Rise, Knaphill, GU21 2LG. PLAN/2026/0320
Pyrford
Erection of a single storey detached building for use as a Golf Simulator. Pyrford Golf Club, Warren Lane, Pyrford, GU22 8XR. PLAN/2026/0237
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.