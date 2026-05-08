Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for the erection of an outbuilding, glasshouse, pergola, patio, sauna and hot tub to the rear garden. All the outbuildings are in the rear garden behind the principal elevation, are situated 2m from any boundary and will occupy less than 50% of the total garden area. They are to be used as incidental to the enjoyment of the main dwelling. Tudor House, 89 Station Road, West Byfleet, KT14 6DT. PLAN/2026/0308