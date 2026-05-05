A new location for The Lighthouse meant a new kitchen was also required. Woking District Rotary stepped in by donating around £3,000 to fund all new white goods, meaning that The Lighthouse can carry on cooking up great food for its clients and visitors in its new premises on Church Path.
The Lighthouse’s Lucy Greenland said: “This donation means we can continue to run projects like our community lunch, baking table classes, foodwise cooking classes, and Ukrainian lunch. Thank you so much to Woking District Rotary.”
Gill Colbeck, president of Woking District Rotary, commented: “We are pleased to continue sustaining The Lighthouse in this way.
“It’s an important community service and exactly the sort of organisation we want to support with money we have raised from the community.”
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