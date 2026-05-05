More than 100 people in Woking recently attended a talk on the climate and nature crisis organised by local charity WEAct.
At the WWF Living Planet Centre a screening of the People’s Emergency Briefing helped attendees cultivate awareness of how communities can manage the environmental crisis.
Following the screening a meeting, part of a wider UK programme designed to help communities engage with the climate and nature crisis, was held.
Supporter, the naturalist Chris Packham, says: ”I’d encourage people everywhere to attend a screening of The People’s Emergency Briefing.
"This new film creates exactly the kind of honest local conversation we now urgently need, about what we can do, together with our politicians, to build a better future.”
Discussion afterwards picked up on various local issues from the consultation for the Woking Local Plan (2028-2044), to Our Future Surrey pledge campaign from the Surrey Climate Commission.
Participants explored how communities can continue conversations and engage elected representatives such as the MP Will Forster, who attended the event.
Nick Gardner, who helped organise the event, said: “We felt it was important that local representatives had the opportunity to hear the same discussion. It was reassuring that our MP joined us to see the level of interest in taking action.”
Those who frequented the event left feeling a sense of reassurance that change is feasible.
“The evidence presented across climate, nature, health and the economy was sobering, but the film challenges the idea climate action is unaffordable. The cost of inaction far outweighs the cost of action,” added a quietly optimistic attendant.
Ellen Pirie, co-chair of WEAct, noted: “What stood out was how quickly the discussion moved from concern into practical questions about what people here may be able to do together next.
“There was strong interest in ensuring the discussion does not end, but leads to continued local engagement.”
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