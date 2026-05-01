Guildford councillors have approved a £628,000 scheme to replace a “deteriorated beyond repair” boardwalk at Riverside Nature Reserve in Burpham, but the decision has raised some eyebrows over the growing cost.
Members of Guildford Borough Council’s executive unanimously backed the five-month contract for Keystone Environmental Ltd to rebuild the structure, which officers said is now beyond repair and poses an “increasing risk to public safety”.
The decision was approved without debate or opposition on April 23.
The site is designated as both a Suitable Alternative Natural Greenspace and a Local Nature Reserve. The boardwalk plays a “critical role” in helping visitors access the nature reserve while protecting environmentally sensitive habitats.
The report read: “The replacement of the existing boardwalk is necessary as the current structure has deteriorated beyond repair and presents an increasing risk to public safety if left unaddressed.”
The new boardwalk will cost £628,045, with optional extras pushing the total slightly higher, significantly above the original £300,000–£400,000 estimate set out last year.
However, the council said the project will be funded from existing reserves earmarked for countryside infrastructure.
Councillors heard the current timber walkway is at the end of its life and, if left untreated, could lead to restricted access or potential safety incidents at the popular nature reserve.
Presenting the report, members described the scheme as a “positive investment” that would keep the site safe and accessible while protecting the surrounding habitat.
But the increase in cost was acknowledged, with officers noting earlier estimates “were not a true reflection” of the final price. The council argued that the higher spend is justified by improved durability, reduced long-term maintenance and the use of more sustainable materials.
The replacement will use recycled plastic rather than timber. Officers said it would last longer in wetland conditions and reduce environmental impact over time.
Portfolio holder Cllr Angela Goodwin highlighted the ecological benefits, saying the new structure would help prevent damage caused by visitors straying off paths and protect biodiversity in the sensitive fen habitat.
At the same time, officers stressed the urgency of the decision. Delays could push construction into autumn, when wetter conditions would make building work more difficult and potentially more damaging to the environment.
Despite the higher-than-expected cost, councillors agreed that doing nothing was not a realistic option, citing safety concerns and the risk of reputational damage if the structure continued to deteriorate.
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