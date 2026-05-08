Yesterday the focus was on polling stations; today it’s on the actual results.
Last night, Hampshire County Council announced its results, with the Liberal Democrats making gains in the East Hampshire area.
Today, we’re at the West Surrey counts — one covering Farnham, Haslemere and the surrounding villages in Guildford, and the other covering the Woking area.
At the Surrey Sports Park in Guildford, ballot papers are being sorted and counted as candidates wait anxiously for the results.
We’ve been told voter turnout reached up to 60 percent in some areas — remarkable for a new authority that will not formally take over until April 2027.
Keep following this blog for the results as they happen.
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