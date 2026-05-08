A community-led blueprint for the future of Byfleet has moved a step closer to become a reality.
People in Byfleet had two choices to make at the polling station as a referendum was held for the village’s Neighbourhood Plan.
And residents have given their overwhelming backing for the Byfleet Neighbourhood Plan, with 1,922 voters saying “yes” and 270 saying “no”.
The result means the plan will now be presented to councillors for adoption later this year, with the BNP being used to guide planning applications within the Byfleet Neighbourhood Area.
The Byfleet Neighbourhood Plan sets out a range of locally developed planning policies covering areas such as design, the village centre, employment sites, trees and woodland, flood management, local green spaces and heritage.
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