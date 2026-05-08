The issue is thought to have affected about 20 people and could raise potential problems if the final counts are tight.
The problem has been described as an ‘isolated issue’ by West Surrey Council’s deputy returning officer.
The error was spotted early in the day and it is understood to have only affected people who voted between 7am and 8am.
Counting is carrying on as normal with a results expected later today. A decision will then be taken as to what steps to take.
If there is a clear winner, the Local Democracy Reporting Service understands the vote will stand – but if the race is close it could be an early headache for the new council to resolve.
In response to an isolated issue affecting ballot papers in The Byfleets ward earlier today, Adesuwa Omoregie, Deputy Returning Officer for the West Surrey Council election, said:
“The Returning Officer was made aware of an isolated issue affecting a single ward (The Byfleets ward). The issue was identified and corrected.
“Candidates and agents will be briefed on the situation ahead of tomorrow’s count.
“Early voters in Byfleet expecting to put their marks next to their preferred candidates were left scratching their heads after being given the wrong ballot papers.
Today’s count is to decide who will run the newly formed West Surrey Council. It will be formed by merging parts of Surrey County Council with Runnymede, Spelthorne, Woking, Guildford, Waverley and Surrey Heath.
The remaining Surrey councils, Elmbridge, Epsom and Ewell, Mole Valley, Tandridge, and Reigate and Banstead will form East Surrey.
The two new councils will sit in shadow for a year – developing budgets – before taking over fully in April 2027.
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