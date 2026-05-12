Dozens of pupils at a Woking-area school are on a mission as they’re swapping the car for their own two feet to get to class.
Pupils at West Byfleet Junior School are taking part in Walk to School Week alongside hundreds of thousands of children across the country.
The national initiative by Living Streets from May 18 to 22 is seen as a chance to promote healthy routines, build independence and reduce local congestion.
Many WBJS pupils regularly walk to school but this year’s theme, Mission Move, encourages families to make small, sustainable changes that benefit both wellbeing and the environment.
Headteacher Ben Wasserberg said: “The journey to school is an important part of a child’s day.
“Walking supports children’s physical health, gives them time to notice the changing seasons, helps them arrive calm and ready to learn, and nurtures a growing sense of independence.
“It also means fewer cars at the school gates, which benefits everyone.”
Year 4 pupils have embraced the challenge with children speaking excitedly about the benefits of nature, fresh air and exercise on their morning journeys.
“I love smelling the beautiful nature and admiring the elegant flowers and plants,” said pupil, Anaya, while Mason said that walking means he can “see wildlife instead of looking at the back of another car.”
Nancy said walking helps her feel “focused by the time I get to school,” while Daisy enjoys “seeing all the birds and plants” and “hates sitting in the car.”
Older pupils emphasised independence, health and friendship. Cobi in Year 6 said: “I walk to school because it helps me feel independent.”
Sam added: “I walk to school independently with my brother and it teaches me about road safety,” while James said: “I like walking to school in the morning so that I can catch up with my friends.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.