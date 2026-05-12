A prolific shoplifter from Horsell is facing prison after admitting to several offences around Woking.
Guildford Magistrates heard that Faye Elder stole food and groceries worth nearly £900 in total value between February 19 and March 31.
Sainsbury’s in Woking town centre was a frequent target with the 37-year-old of Elmbridge Lane stealing meat and washing products totalling £155 on March 31.
The defendant was also caught stealing from Tesco, The Co-op and Morrisons, failing to make off with hauls ranging from £12.20 to £130 during a 41-day spell.
Elder is on the cusp of being sent to prison as the defendant was handed a 12-week suspended sentence order when she appeared before magistrates on May 1.
The order, suspended for 12 months, was imposed because of the frequency of her offending and previous convictions. Her guilty pleas were taken into consideration while no orders for costs or compensation were made because of her limited means and outstanding fines.
Elder wasn’t the only serial shoplifter in court as Levi Tews will be sentenced on June 26 after admitting to ten counts of theft from stores around Woking and South West Surrey over a seven-month period.
Washing products, alcohol, chocolate and medication were among the items stolen between November 2025 and early April by the 34-year-old, who has no fixed address but has resided in Knaphill.
Finally, Ali Khan, must pay over £1,100 after being found guilty of driving a vehicle in a dangerous condition in Sheerwater.
The court heard the 23-year-old of Princess Road, Maybury, drove an Audi with heavily tinted windows and damaged wheels on Albert Drive last June 29.
The defendant was found guilty in absence as he did not attend the May 1 hearing, with Ali being fined £660 and ordered to pay £200 costs and a £264 surcharge.
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