The seven wards across Woking each returned two Liberal Democrat councillors to the new West Surrey Council. By ward, those elected were:
Goldsworth East and Horsell Village - John Morley, Liberal Democrats, and Lance Spencer, Liberal Democrats. Turnout: 46.3 per cent.
Knaphill and Goldsworth West - Ann-Marie Barker, Liberal Democrats, and Stephen Greentree, Liberal Democrats. Turnout: 43.3%.
The Byfleets - Liam Lyons, Liberal Democrats, and Ian Richardson, Liberal Democrats. Turnout: 45.1%.
Woking South - Ian Johnson, Liberal Democrats, and Louise Morales, Liberal Democrats. Turnout: 42.3%.
Woking South East - Peter Graves, Liberal Democrats, and Ellen Nicholson, Liberal Democrats. Turnout: 47.2%.
Woking South West - Leslie Rice, Liberal Democrats, and Dale Roberts, Liberal Democrats. Turnout: 49.3%.
The total number of West Surrey wards declared was 45, each ward electing two councillors, for a total of 90 councillors. The total votes cast was 435,821 from a total electorate of 488,899 (each voter had two votes). Total rejected ballot papers was 573.
The West Surrey Council election overall results by party were:
Liberal Democrats, 56 seats, 35.68 per cent share of the vote;
Conservative, 20, 24.90%;
Reform UK, 9, 20.62%;
Farnham Residents, 2, 1.94%
Independent, 1, 3.14%;
Residents for Guildford and Villages, 1, 0.74%;
Runnymede Independent Residents' Group, 1, 0.47%;
The Green Party, 0, 8.63%;
Labour, 0, 3.09%;
Labour and Co-operative, 0, 0.67%;
Heritage Party, 0, 0.05%;
The Peace Party - Non-violence, Justice, Environment, 0, 0.02%;
Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition, 0, 0.02%;
Official Monster Raving Loony Party, 0, 0.02%
Comprehensive details of the West Surrey elections can be found at https://www.surreylgrhub.gov.uk/, from which the above details were sourced
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